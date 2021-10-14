Thompson praises 'solid' performance as Foster finish books Boston United U18s a spot in the FA Youth Cup first round

Mark Thompson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United under 18s boss Mark Thompson praised his side's 'solid' performance as they booked their place in the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup.

Elliot Foster's goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Chesterfield at the Jakemans Community Stadium last night.

"They posed a challenge for us, quite physical and aggresive and played more direct than Mickleover did," Thompson said.

"We were solid as a unit and everything was in front of us. I thought we were in control with and without the ball which was pleasing.

"They're managing games quite well."

Thomspon felt that after a slower start than in previous rounds, the youngsters grew into the game.

"The first 25 minutes was the first time it looked like we froze a bit," he added.

"The occasion did get to some of them, it was a big game.

"Once we settled into the game and had a chance to tweak a few things at half time we were quite in control in the second half."

The first round draw will be made around 1pm tomorrow.

Thompson also thanks the crowd of 395 who turned out to cheer the Pilgrims on.

He said: "We were really pleased with the number, there was a big game for the first team the night before (a 4-1 won over Telford) so to get near 400 was brilliant again.

"I don't think they (the crowd) realise how much it lifts the boys and you can feel the support.

"It gives the boys a big boost."

PILGRIMS: Charlie Wilkinson, Bailey Dilley, Owen Sheriff, Ben Robson; Krisztian Gagyi (Charlie Earth 90), Mackenzie Burdass, Joe Melson, Zane Millar; Han Stevens (Logan Tate 84), Elliot Foster, Sam Harris; Subs (not used): Jake Henderson, Taylor Jaine, Ishaan Sumal, Finley Rodgers, Cameron Fox.

Referee: Istvan Mod.