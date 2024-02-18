Travis Portas was amongst the goals.

Martyn Bunce's side suffered an early blow when the injured Layton Maddison had to be replaced by Will Langford after 19 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Portas made a crucial penalty save to keep it goalless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was Belper's only real chance of the game, but Boston couldn't make their dominance count as the hosts' keeper Alfie Roberts pulled off several impressive saves.

As Jason Field also went off injured it looked like it might be a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

But 11 minutes from the end, Bayliss finally grabbed the goal his side deserved, shooting powerfully home after a spell of pinball in the box.

The win means Boston climb to 11th in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday (20 February) their attention turns to their Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final at home to Skegness Town. Kick-off is 7.45pm at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

On Saturday (24 February), the Poachers are at home again, this time against Loughborough Students in the league, KO 3pm.