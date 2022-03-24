Three in a row for Brigg Town, who all-but cement top-five finish

Brigg Town are back in third.

Brigg Town made it three in a row last night and all-but secured a top-five finish.

Scott Phillips scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute as the Zebras beat visitors Retford 1-0.

Victory returned Brigg to third in the Northern Counties East League Division One, moving above Harrogate Railway on goal difference.

Selby Town are the only side outside of the top five who can catch Brigg now, but they would have to win their four remaining games and Brigg lose their final three, while also malke up a goal difference of 37.

Brigg ended their four-game losing streak last Tuesday in a dramatic seven-goal thriller at Selby.

And they backed up that result on Saturday, leaving Swallownest with a 3-0 success, ending the weekend fourth in the Northern Counties East League Division One.