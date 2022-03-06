Three late goals see Brigg Town beaten at Retford

Brigg Towqn CIC were beaten 2-0 by Horncastle Town in the Lincs League. Photo: Lee Fielden

Dayle Hutson and Martin Pembleton handed the Zebras a 2-1 lead at the break, Graeme Severn netting in between those finishes.

However, goals from Adam Scott, George White and Liam Bennett late in the contest ended the visitors' hopes.

Third-place Brigg now trail leaders Hallam by 10 points in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

The Zebras suffered late heartbreak at home to FC Humber on Wednesday, an 89th-minute own goal seeing the strugglers leave with a 3-2 victory.

Edward Wileman put Humber a goal up with 15 minutes played, only for Stephen McCarron to level before the break.

The away side regained the lead with 12 to go as Gary Lumley netted.

Jack Richardson loked to have earned a point for Brigg with an 88th-minute finish, only for an own goal to cross the line at the other end seconds later.