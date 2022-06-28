Three new signings for Horncastle Town

Will Rawdon has made the move to The Wong ahead of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign.
The experienced defender was on the books of United Counties League Premier Division North outfit Sleaford Town last season, and has previously featured for Newark.
"He brings a huge amount of experience having played levels above for some time,” a club statement read.
"He’s an impressive character, will add leadership and raise standards within the group.”
Also joining the Wongers are striker Guy Eastwood and defender Deacon Lee.
Lee has recently been on the books of Teversal and Northern Counties East League Division One side Clipstone.