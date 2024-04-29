Thrilling finish as Gainsborough trinity sign off in style with late win over champions Radcliffe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large crowd at the Kal Group Stadium saw Dayle Southwell grab a sensational 90th minute winner.

A game that ebbed and flowed, saw Trinity start brightly, but fall behind to a close range Jordan Hulme header.

“I thought the performance was chalk and cheese, and to concede off a corner was really disappointing before the spirit and work that we put in, in the second half,” said boss Russ Wilcox.

Joe Stacey celebrates scoring Trinity's second against Radcliffe. Photo by Yetunde Adegoke.

“We were positive, outstanding on the front foot and scored some excellent goals.”

Southwell equalised with his first goal three minutes into the second half, after top scorer Declan Howe had raced away and drew a save from the visiting keeper.

Wing back Joe Stacey then put Trinity in front, before Radcliffe debutant Lewis Rawsthorne squared things up with four minutes to play

“I felt we deserved to win the game on our second half showing, and when it goes back to 2-2 you could go a bit flat,” said Wilcox.

“But we showed character to go again and got our rewards.”

Southwell grabbed his second as the game ticked into added time after great industry down the right from George Hornshaw saw him pick out Southwell, who controlled and fired home to the delight of the large home crowd.

As expectations typically brighten following the performances of Trinity under Wilcox, the boss admitted: “I'm a tad disappointed to finish eighth when we look back on a couple of bits that we could have done better.

“But overall it's an amazing achievement from where we were when I arrived.

“I don't want to be down at the bottom of the league.

“I was sick of fire-fighting at Farsley for two seasons. I want to be a manager competing at the right end of the table, not the wrong end.

"We have retained well, but recruiting over the summer will be important.

“It's not just getting the right players in, but the right people.

“Today showed the fantastic character in the group. They work hard for each other, get on with one another really well off the pitch as well, and they're getting their rewards."