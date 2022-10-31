“It's second versus third , so it's a big game even though we know it's still early days,” said Louth boss Carl Martin.

“We watched them draw 2-2 with Lincoln Moorlands Railway last week and they are a really good outfit with a strong squad.

“They are the league champions and full credit to them, they were worthy winners last year. So we have to go there and give them a lot of respect. But we will go there and give it a right good go.

“Obviously we need to get three points as we have already lost two games. A draw is no good to us, we want to win. We should have a full strength squad. It is hard in midweek for lads with work but, fair play to them, they have all made themselves available for Wednesday so there are no excuses on that front.”

Louth were left without a game when troubled opponents Appleby Frodingham cancelled last Saturday's fixture. “I believe they have been given a week's grace to sort their problems out and I have heard they are in danger of folding,” said Martin.

“I think they are struggling for players and, having lights, it is very hard on clubs financially at the moment. I don't know the facts. We’d just had two great results and were getting a bit of momentum and suddenly it all came to a grinding halt. But it can't be helped at the end of the day.

“That's the level of football we're at and no one wants to see any clubs go to the wall. It's so hard for grassroots football at the moment.”

Martin instead took the opportunity to watch neighbours Tetney Rovers do them a favour and hold leaders Moorlands Railway to a 1-1 draw to narrow the gap.

“It was a good game and, as I said before, nothing is won and lost in October and the chasing pack are still all together,” said Martin.