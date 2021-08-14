Today's Lincs League fixtures...

Action resumes this afternoon...

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:29 am
Louth Town and Wyberton will both be in action today. Photo: David Dales

Action continues in the Lincolnshire League today.

Some clubs will be playing their first match of the campaign.

August 14 fixtures (KO 3pm): Grantham Town Academy v Louth Town, Grimsby Borough Reserves v Lincoln United DS, Horncastle Town v Brigg Town CIC Dev, Keelby United v Nettleham, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Skegness Town Reserves, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Immingham Town, Tetney Rovers v Barton Town Res, Wyberton v Appleby Frodingham.

August 17 fixtures (KO 7.45pm): Barton Town Reserves v Nunsthorpe Tavern, Skegness Town Reserves v Louth Town.

Lincs LeagueLouth Town