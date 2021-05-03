Tom Platt eager to make the most of Boston United pre-season training... even the hill runs

Tom Platt. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United’s squad can look forward to a series of gruelllng hill runs when they report back for pre-season training.

But after the past two campaigns have been cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, Tom Platt is eager to get back to it.

“The gaffer’s always has really tough pre-seasons and they get us in good stead,” the midfielder said.

“That’s why we got off to a good start and got good results last year, we were ready from the first game.”

Manager Craig Elliott and his team have already begun dishing out fitness plans to squad members, keen to replicate last year’s blistering start which saw Boston undefeated in their opening five games.

For Platt, the chance to get back to action is something to look forward to.

Not only because of this year’s campaign being made null and void, but also due to missing chunks of what did go ahead due to two hamstring injuries.

United will return to team training at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium in June, and players can probably forget about the ball for the first few weeks.

“There are a couple of runs we do at the training ground,” Platt added.

“There are a couple of hills out the back so we do a lot of hill runs. It’s always nice to get them out the way, but in pre-season you get what you put in.

“But it’s good preparation as the games are always going to be hard and, obviously, we’ve had some time off this year.

“Hopefully, we can get another good start.”

