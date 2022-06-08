Tom Platt signs new Boston United deal

Midfield enforcer Tom Platt has penned anew deal with Boston United.

The 28-year-old will remain at the club for a fourth season, after becoming the latest Pilgrim to agree to remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium, following on from Jordan Burrow.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platt missed the end of last season as United reached the national League North promotion final following an ankle injury.

But the former York City, Harrogate Town and Alfreton man underwent a successful operation and is hoping to be fit for pre-season.

Platt has played 100 times for United, scoring three goals.

Utility man Ben Pollock became United's first summer arrival yesterday.