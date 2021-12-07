Tom Shaw backs Gainsborough Trinity players ahead of Warrington Town visit

Trinity boss Tom Shaw.

Tom Shaw’s men have lost only once on their own patch this season in nine attempts, with four wins and four draws behind them.

And whilst last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Morpeth Town continued their contrasting away fortunes, with it being their eighth defeat in ten games on the road, Shaw is now confident of putting up a good fight when returning to home turf this weekend to face a side fifth in the current standings.

He said: “We had a tight game up there earlier this season [a 1-0 defeat] that could have gone either way, so we know what they’re about.

"As always it’s about making our pitch as big as we can and getting the ball moving and we know we’ll have a chance.

“We have two tough home games coming up against sides challenging at the top but we back ourselves in both given our home form.”

Shaw, who says Trinity have a clean bill of health going into the weekend including having captain Lewis Carr back after the birth of his child this week, says the game at Morpeth was a disappointing afternoon.

"We weren’t at our best at all,” he said.

"We played some good stuff with the ball but didn’t stand up to them. It was one of our worst performances so far although we did create three or four good opportunities.

"In the end we’ve got [goalkeeper] Matt Yates to thank for keeping us in the game.

"It wasn’t a great day for us but one we’ll reflect on this week. The lads are hugely committed to the away games and the work ethic is excellent, but we haven’t been managing to get in front on the road to give us something to hold on to, nor have we managed to get away from teams when we’ve had the chance.