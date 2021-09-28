Tom Shaw hails progress of Gainsborough Trinity

Tom Shaw feels Gainsborough Trinity are progressing well.

Trinity were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Radcliffe after failing to convert their chances.

But, despite seeing points dropped, Shaw felt the quality of the display showed the improvements made by Trinity.

“We were brilliant today. it was a top performance,” he said.

“If it was a boxing match the ref would have stopped it, we were miles better than them.

“Their keeper had a blinder, the bar has been involved and we have missed chances.

“I'm going away really positive because we have come on so much as a group in the last few weeks.

“From where we were at the start to where we are now, it was a top top performance.”

Lewis Butroid put Trinity ahead with his first goal for the club after heading home on 61 minutes

Taylor Jones was given a straight red card for a professional foul on Brad Grayson three minutes before the break.

But ten man Radcliffe snatched a late point courtesy of a sublime 25 yard free-kick by Bobby Grant on 89 minutes.

It prevented the home side from making it a four straight home wins on the spin.

Shaw now wants his youngsters to learn from the experience and close games out more effectively in future.

“Of course you want to win, but I’m delighted with the players,” Shaw added.

“We have not got the benefit of hundreds of games in our team and I haven’t as a manager.

“We conceded late on against ten men and we have to learn from it and manage it better next time.

“We felt we could keep the ball and maybe we need to lock it up in the closing stages of matches like that.

“I'm so proud of how we passed them to death, we were brilliant.