Tom Shaw left with 'mixed feelings' as Gainsborough Trinity concede late goal in draw with Ashton United

Tom Shaw.

Tom Shaw was left with mixed feelings following Gainsborough Trinity's 1-1 draw with Ashton United.

A Harry Coates own goal put the Holy Blues 1-0 up in the 34th minute.

But it was late heartbreak at the Northolme as Adam Senior levelled following a set piece with just three to go.

"We weren't at our best and, not quite being at our best, we managed to get our noses in front which was pleasing," the head coach reflected.

"We just lacked a bit of zip to our play. In the first half we competed but didn't get to the levels we can.

"The disappointing bit, we had a conversation about it at half time, was trying to get on the front foot and stay on the front foot the best we can.

"We just took a step backwards and the pattern of play became a big diagonal from their centre half. We've got to win the first contact, it's hard when it keeps coming back to change the flow of that.

"You've got to do really well to set your counter attack up.

"They're a big strong team and fighting for their lives, unfortunately we conceded.

"Mixed feelings about the game, I know we can be better than that."

Despite the late frustration, Shaw did take some positives from the contest.

He added: "It's another point on the board.

"We can't get greedy, we know where we are as a football club.

"We've had some great results but we can't expect it to be every week. It can't be perfect, but it's another point on the board and very valuable."

Trinity head to Stafford Rangers on Saturday looking for more Northern Premier League points.