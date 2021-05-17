Top-of-the-table clash for Wyberton as they end campaign at rivals Louth

Alex Beck scored twice on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Wyberton will end their Lincs League Cup South League campaign with a top-of-the-table clash with Louth Town.

The Colts secured a 4-1 home victory over Horncastle on Saturday, with Fraser Bayliss and Alex Beck both netting twice.

Wyberton now head to Saltfleetby on Saturday (KO 3pm) top of the table, level with the White Wolves but ahead on goal difference.

The first and second-place teams will face their North League counterparts for the Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup respectively on May 29.

Third-place Netlteham are three points behind the two sides and in with a chance of a top-two finish.

Reflecting on the weekend's win, managers Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton said: "It was a massive result and performance from the lads in a game we had to win.

"We explained what we wanted from them before the game and that’s exactly what we got.

"Horncastle are always a difficult side to play but we coped with them really well and dominated the game from start to finish; our defence was solid, the midfield battled for 90 minutes and played nice football when we had the ball.

"The strikers were always a threat whether that was coming short for the ball or going in behind their defence.