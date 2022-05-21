"Tough to take!" Boston United's Keenan Ferguson wants promotion final defeat to be a learning curve

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keenan Ferguson came so close to making his first year in senior football a perfect one... but admits defeat at York City 'tough to take'.

The former Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur under 23s defender secured a Pilgrims contract after impressing in pre-season, making 35 appearances including today's National League North promotion final.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's tough to take," said Ferguson following the Minstermen's 2-0 victory at the LNER Community Stadium.

Lenell John-Lewis put the hosts 1-00 up after five minutes as Boston failed to clear a throw-in, their second coming in the closing stages as United pushed forward.

"I don't think we got started and their first goal killed us," Ferguson added.

"We thought it was a foul or our throw in, but the ref didn't. We can't make excuses.

"They just finished the game and we did our best, and that's all we can say.

"I think it's hard to take watching them celebrate, get the medals and enjoy themselves. But we have to show respect to them, they won."

Ferguson is hoping to build on his first year in the senior game - hoping one day it will be him lifting a trophy.

He added: "Nearly. But it's a learning curve for me.

"I have to go again and see what happens next season.

"I worked hard to get back in the squad (after the arrival of loanee Femi Seriki) and I did my best.

"I left everything on the pitch. It might not have been my best performance but I think I've had a good season.

"The fans have helped me out, they support me and message me. It's great."

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox vows to return stronger - news