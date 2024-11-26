Tough trip to leaders looming as Skegness Town smart over midweek cup exit

Skegness Town, smarting from a midweek Lincolnshire Senior Trophy exit to Blackstones and a postponed game at Harrowby United, Skegness Town face a tough away day at UCL Premier North leaders Eastwood CFC this Saturday.

“Obviously it was disappointing to have the game cancelled on Saturday. It was probably the right decision,” said Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson.

“But it has meant we have had longer to dwell on Wednesday night's cup exit. Now we have to bounce back away at Eastwood.

“I went to watch them on Saturday and they are a good side, full of quality and experience, especially at home on their large 3G pitch.

Skegness manager Chris Rawlinson.

“It is going to be very, very difficult and we can't get too het up if things don't go to plan on Saturday.

“But I know our squad is as good as it can be and as good as it's been for a long while. I am really pleased with the new additions and I feel we can do something special.

“It will take a good run and it doesn't matter if it doesn't start on Saturday.

“We have to get onto that run at some point which I know with the quality we have in the squad, not just the starting XI, is capable of that.

“We need to stick to a plan, not chop and change, get used to playing together properly and get on a run through December, into January and February and see where we end up.”

Rawlinson was gutted to lose the midweek cup tie at Division One Blackstones though acknowledged the pitch was dangerous.

“First and foremost full credit to Blackstones,” he said.

“They took their chances well with a couple of set plays and good finishes.

“But we are disappointed from our point of view – probably as disappointed as we have been for a long, long time.

“Let's get this straight first – the pitch was unplayable. We got there and it was a case of now we are here we might as well get on with it.

“But it got worse and worse as the night went on.

“This sounds like sour grapes, but you obviously need to consider player safety. It is just one of those things.

“If I am honest I think we have just gone out there and not fancied it in those conditions.

“Everything we are good at, our counter-attacking, our quick play and passing interchanges all just disappeared as we thought it's a bit icy and a bit slippy – I might get injured so I am not going to even try.”

He continued: “For me, the cup was really important for the club and I would like to think we'd done a bit more. But it is what it is.

“On the night Blackstones adapted to the conditions far better than we did and it was a convincing victory for them.

“It's not back to the drawing board for us but it was really disappointing.

“Now we are really going to have to knuckle down and get back on a run in the league.”