Town football club marking centenary with bright future

There looks to be a bright future ahead for Sleaford Town FC as it enters its centenary year.

Team of The Month for February - Sleaford Town FC first team.

The club is staging a celebration on Saturday, April 22 at Eslaforde Park to look back at its history, with one eye on plans to improve and develop.

Grantham businessman Dean Williams joined Sleaford Town as vice-chairman with chairman Nigel Wedgewood in the summer of 2021 after a meeting with stalwarts Jamie Shaw and Brian Rowland.

Dean explained: “During the pandemic, Nigel and I were looking for a football club to run and were just about to sign with another club when we met with Jamie and Brian and I just fell in love with them as characters and with the club.”

Chairman Dean Williams is revealing the club's vision for the future, involving an upgrade to Eslaforde Park.

He said the club had gone through a difficult time in the pandemic, but had ambitions to grow and needed an injection of fresh energy.

Dean took the reins for the 2022-23 season when Nigel stepped down. He said: “It is a big site and has potential to give football a huge boost in the community – welcoming juniors, women, veterans and disabled players.

"I am proud to be in a proper community club with deep rooted connections and to be leading it through the centenary season.”

He paid tribute to the loyal local businesses who have supported the club and now the team is on a good run on the pitch. He also praised the volunteers who help make things happen: “It has to be more than one person taking responsibility​​​​​​, the right bodies in the right positions.”

From the archives. Centenary year for Sleaford Town FC.

The club can trace its roots back to 1923, formed as Sleaford Red Triangle. Fast forward to 1968 and they changed to Sleaford Town FC. Club legend Brian Rowland was taken on as player/manager in 1979, going on to win Lincolnshire League titles in 1980/81 and 2003-04 before moving up to the United Counties League and relocating to purpose-built Eslaforde Park in 2007.

Brian Rowland retired after 33 years in 2012 and now the current squad under Tom Ward will conclude the season with an historic highest position ever in the United Counties League. Next season they aim to be even more competitive.

The centenary day kicks off at 9.30am when gates open to meet the sponsors including Baker Plant Hire and Longwater. There will be food available and at 11.30am a Veterans versus Legends match kicks off, followed at 1.30pm by the first team against Newark & Sherwood United.

At 5.50pm there is an interview with special guest, former England and Manchester United player Paul Parker. Admission free.

A timeline of the club's history and achievements from 1923 to 2023.

There will be a grand auction of fantastic sporting memorabilia at 8pm then live music by band General Admission.

During the afternoon visitors can view the auction items and learn more about future plans.

Dean explained that with more teams needing playing and training time on the main pitch, the surface is wearing out. They have been speaking with the FA, Football Foundation and other groups about replacing it with an all-weather surface. As well as inspiring young players the new surface would enable more disability football, but it would require businesses coming on board to help bridge any funding gap.

Looking ahead to the Legends v Veterans match, Brian Rowland has been named manager of one of the sides for the game, despite being on crutches after a knee replacement operation!

Brian commented: “Sleaford is a community club and we have had some really good players over the years.”

On the centenary celebration he added: "It is fantastic, they have done really well this season. We have come a long way over the years.

"When I first played here I was only a boy in 1963. Lincoln City let me play for Sleaford, then I went away for a few years before coming back and we have been creeping up the leagues ever since and Tom Ward the manager is carrying that on.”

Brian is proud to have three grandsons in the first team and one in the youth team too – and he believed they do sometimes listen to his experienced advice!

Highlights for him have included getting Sleaford into the FA Cup and a couple of cup runs in the FA Vase.

All time top goal scorer Jamie Shaw, with 267 first team goals, says it is a really exciting time to be celebrating the club’s success, on and off the pitch, with Tom Ward and the team doing well over the last few months.

He also said it was important to celebrate those working behind the scenes, such as Dean who has added his knowledge and business skills, but also stalwart Jenny O’Rourke, the secretary.

Jamie said his long time with the club is something he is very proud of. “For 23 years I have been with the club and seen some successes and tough times. I am proud to see it carrying on.”

He now runs the bar at the clubhouse and he expected it to be very busy on the celebration day: “I don’t think I will get much time to enjoy the matches. I am playing in the Veterans v Legends match and the Veterans are playing on the Friday in a cup match, so hopefully there are enough players to do 45 minutes each on Saturday.

"We all say we will take it easy but it always becomes a bit of a battle. It will be really good to see some of the old faces and catch up.”