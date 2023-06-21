Tributes have been paid to Boston football stalwart Jim Ely.

Mr Ely, who died on Saturday, was a long-time Boston Town supporter and a hugely popular and respected figure on the wider local football scene.

Chairman Mick Vines said Mr Ely had been involved with Boston Town for a long time and had done lots of work behind the scenes. In recent years he was part of the ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ supporters’ group.

Club historian Simon Ashberry said: “It’s such a sad day for Boston Town. Jim will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Jim Ely, left, pictured helping Boston Town secretary Eddie Graves with pitch maintenance in 2015.

Supporter Andy Sandall said: “Such sad news. He was a real stalwart at Boston Town for a long time and I always had a lot of fun chatting to him.”

Jim had also been vice-chairman of Boston & District Saturday Football League for the past 20 years.

He was also vice-chairman of the Sports Cup competition and chairman of The Willoughby Cup & Willoughby Shield competition.

