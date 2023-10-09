Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Trinity aim to bounce back after Trophy exit

Gainsborough Trinity will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as they welcome Warrington Rylands to the Kal Group Stadium in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.
By Sports Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 21:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Russ Wilcox’s men suffered disappointment last time out when divisional rivals Guiseley were victorious in the Isuzu FA Trophy third qualifying round, the 3-1 win securing the Yorkshire side a tie at Walsall Wood in the first round (proper).

That meant Trinity had been unable to follow up the impressive 5-3 win at home to Matlock Town four days earlier, with the visit of Rylands a considerable challenge in itself given they currently sit third in the league standings and are so far unbeaten on the road this season.

Trinity will then have a clear week before making the long trip to Workington on October 21 and then visiting Ashton United on October 24.

Most Popular
Joel Holvey in action against Guiseley. Photo: Rob Hughes.Joel Holvey in action against Guiseley. Photo: Rob Hughes.
Joel Holvey in action against Guiseley. Photo: Rob Hughes.

The game at Hyde United on Saturday, October 28 has been postponed due to Hyde’s continued involvement in the FA Trophy, with no new fixture arranged in its place at the time of going to press.

*Saturday’s defeat to Guiseley saw the visitors go in front inside six minutes, as although Trinity had started brightly, Jameel Ible poked home from a trademark Guiseley set piece, Tom Denton nodding down for his skipper to squeeze the ball over the line from close range.

Guiseley doubled their lead just shy of the 20 minute mark, when Kallan Murphy powered a close range header past the exposed Luke Jackson, after Gabrielle Johnson skipped away down the left.

Denton then extended the lead from the spot after Javelle Clarke was adjudged to have impeded Murphy early in the second-half.

It wasn’t until deep into stoppage time that Dayle Southwell popped up with virtually the last kick of the game to smash past Ollie Battersby and give the Trinity faithful something to cheer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to prolong the Holy Blues stay in the FA Trophy for another season.

Related topics:Gainsborough TrinityGuiseleyTrinity