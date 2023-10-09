Trinity aim to bounce back after Trophy exit

Gainsborough Trinity will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as they welcome Warrington Rylands to the Kal Group Stadium in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Russ Wilcox’s men suffered disappointment last time out when divisional rivals Guiseley were victorious in the Isuzu FA Trophy third qualifying round, the 3-1 win securing the Yorkshire side a tie at Walsall Wood in the first round (proper).

That meant Trinity had been unable to follow up the impressive 5-3 win at home to Matlock Town four days earlier, with the visit of Rylands a considerable challenge in itself given they currently sit third in the league standings and are so far unbeaten on the road this season.

Trinity will then have a clear week before making the long trip to Workington on October 21 and then visiting Ashton United on October 24.

Joel Holvey in action against Guiseley. Photo: Rob Hughes.

The game at Hyde United on Saturday, October 28 has been postponed due to Hyde’s continued involvement in the FA Trophy, with no new fixture arranged in its place at the time of going to press.

*Saturday’s defeat to Guiseley saw the visitors go in front inside six minutes, as although Trinity had started brightly, Jameel Ible poked home from a trademark Guiseley set piece, Tom Denton nodding down for his skipper to squeeze the ball over the line from close range.

Guiseley doubled their lead just shy of the 20 minute mark, when Kallan Murphy powered a close range header past the exposed Luke Jackson, after Gabrielle Johnson skipped away down the left.

Denton then extended the lead from the spot after Javelle Clarke was adjudged to have impeded Murphy early in the second-half.