Trinity launch new competition to name mascot

The name-less mascot poses with the Trinity players.

Gainsborough Trinity have launched a brand new competition, to name their new Dolphin Mascot, ahead of the new Pitching In Northern Premier League season.

The Dolphin, who met the team for the first time last week, has been drafted into the Trinity Family after supporters expressed a desire to have a new Mascot.

Director, Claire Booth spoke about thr benefits of a friendly, engaging face, that resonates with supporters, young and old,

"A mascot really adds to the whole family atmosphere at the ground,” she said. “They really help to bring supporters, young and old players and officials, closer together. There's nothing better than a friendly face mingling with supporters, whipping up an atmosphere before the game, whether that be dancing around, mimicking warm ups, or simply posing for a photo or two with our youngsters.

"Hopefully our Mascot when he/she has a name, will be off into schools and attending fetes, fayres and festivals and spreading the word of Gainsborough Trinity near and far."

Creative, fun, or meaningful names for the new Mascot. The winning name will not only become a permanent part of our team, but the lucky child who suggests it, will receive a child's 2024-2025 Season Ticket & the opportunity to have a photo with the new Mascot.

Parents are encouraged to send in their child's suggestion to [email protected] and see if their idea is the perfect fit for the newest member of the team. Entries including your child's name and age, should be submitted by Monday 12th August.

With the winning Mascot name and Child revealed ahead of the club's game against Morpeth Town, on Tuesday evening.