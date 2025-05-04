Trinity set sights on promotion campaign after finishing season on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After finishing the current season on a high, Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox is now planning a promotion bid next season.

The Holy Blues ended their campaign with four straight wins and the manager has made no secret of the fact that the ambition for the coming season is to challenge at the top end of the table.

To that end he is quickly getting the right players in place and said if the fans stay on board too then anything is possible next time around.

Trinity, one of the oldest clubs in England, enjoy strong local support, and players who take pride in wearing Trinity blue which makes it extra pleasing that some have already signed up for another year.

Trinity boss Russ Wilcox with coach Kevin Pressman.

“It’s not just about ability,” Wilcox noted. “It’s about attitude, commitment, and character.

“These lads have shown all of that over the past season, and I’m proud to see them continue their journey with us.”

With preparations for pre-season already well underway, retaining a solid core gives the management team a head start.

It allows the club to target specific areas for improvement in the summer transfer market, without the need for a full rebuild.

Wilcox also praised the Trinity faithful for their continued support and issued a rallying cry ahead of the new campaign.

“Our fans have been brilliant,” he said. “Home and away, their backing makes a real difference.

“Now that we’ve got this group of players showing their commitment, we need everyone to get behind them again.

“There’s a lot of hard work to be done, but with the supporters behind us, anything’s possible.”

With rivals also strengthening, every retained player becomes a crucial part of the battle ahead.

The expectation is high, but so too is the belief within the dressing room.

Wilcox, a seasoned figure in English football management, understands the importance of planning and continuity, especially in non-league football where player turnover can often be high.

“You’ve got to be ahead of the curve,” he explained.

“Waiting until the summer can leave you chasing your tail.

“By getting players on board early, it sends a message – both internally and externally – that we’re stable, we’re ambitious, and we mean business.”

Trinity remain a sleeping giant at this level of football, but with Wilcox at the helm and key players showing their loyalty, the dream of a return to higher divisions feels increasingly achievable.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us,” Wilcox concluded.

“But this is a great start. There’s a real buzz around the place, and after a good break, we'll look to get right back at it.”

With optimism growing and fans eagerly awaiting further announcements, the Holy Blues look set for a promising 2025/26 campaign.

Season tickets have been launched across the Gainsborough Trinity website and social media channels.