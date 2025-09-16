Two-goal lead is blown in Louth defeat

Will Pennell scored twice in Louth's defeat. Photo by Gavin Borthwick.

​Louth Town let a two-goal half-time lead slip on Saturday as they ultimately fell to a 4-2 loss at home to Route One Rovers.

The visitors scored twice in the last four minutes to secure all three points, having initially looked in control at the break despite having had a man sent off.

They took the lead on 14 minutes when Theo Kitt-Bushell capitalised on a loose ball before pulling the ball back to Will Pennell who fired home.

Louth then suffered their first blow when Harris Dunn, booked initially on 18 minutes, then received a second yellow card ten minutes later to see the hosts reduced to ten men.

But on 35 minutes they doubled their lead when Pennell took control of a through ball and produced a fine finish to make it 2-0.

Louth’s numerical disadvantage, however, would ultimately prove key as the visitors turned the tide in the second-half.

On 55 minutes, Mo Arshad reduced the arrears before the game was level nine minutes later thanks to Reece Thompson.

And just when it seemed both sides may have to be content with a point, Zak Khan struck on 87 minutes before adding a fourth deep into stoppage time to secure the win for Route One.

The result lifted Route One above Louth in the NCEL Division One standings, with Carl Martin’s men ending the day 17th on 11 points.

They returned to action on Tuesday night with a trip to second-from-bottom Glasshoughton Welfare, after this week’s Leader had gone to press.

On Saturday, attention turns to the FA Vase and a trip to step five club Newark & Sherwood United in the second qualifying round.

United play in the UCL Premier North, one level above Louth, and the tie will be played to a finish with penalties if required.

A trip to league leaders Dearne & District then follows a week later.

