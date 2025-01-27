​Two out of two for Sleaford as they see off Shirebrook

Matt Evans' men are in good form. Photo: Steve W Davies.

​Sleaford Town boss Matt Evans was left a happy man once again as his side secured their second win on the bounce last weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greens left Nottinghamshire with three well-deserved points after beating Shirebrook Town 1-0 thanks to Josh Parker’s second goal in as many games.

The goal came just before the half-time whistle, as Lewis Greenfield crossed the ball into the path of Ben Robson, who forced a great save out of keeper Alberry, but Parker followed it in to give the Greens the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that would be enough to secure another win for Evans’ men, pushing them up to 29 points and ten points clear of the relegation zone.

And the Greens boss was delighted when speaking to the club’s media after the game, particularly given numerous pre-game challenges his team faced.

He said: “Things were difficult as soon as we got here with us losing a player injured in the warm up, a little bit of an illness within the management team and the pitch being really bobbly.

"So it felt like everything was against us but to keep going, rejig and for the lads to help each other and fight through was superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been involved in a lot of football games that have been a lot prettier than that. It was horrible, but we got the result and that’s what matters.

"We had a big away following too and that was a big help when times got tough and we could hear them and they were the 12th man. The news they were making was superb and again it’s reward for all of those who have kept coming when things were tough.”

Sleaford now prepare for a Lincolnshire derby this weekend when they welcome Skegness Town to Eslaforde Park, with their visitors on a run of six games unbeaten and five of those being draws and including the likes of former Sleaford men Tom Ward and brother Charlie among their ranks.

Evans added: “There are a lot of familliar faces there so it’ll add something different to the game.”