​Two out of two for Sleaford as they see off Shirebrook

By Sports Reporter
Published 27th Jan 2025, 20:13 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 00:26 BST
Matt Evans' men are in good form. Photo: Steve W Davies.Matt Evans' men are in good form. Photo: Steve W Davies.
Matt Evans' men are in good form. Photo: Steve W Davies.
​Sleaford Town boss Matt Evans was left a happy man once again as his side secured their second win on the bounce last weekend.

The Greens left Nottinghamshire with three well-deserved points after beating Shirebrook Town 1-0 thanks to Josh Parker’s second goal in as many games.

The goal came just before the half-time whistle, as Lewis Greenfield crossed the ball into the path of Ben Robson, who forced a great save out of keeper Alberry, but Parker followed it in to give the Greens the lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And that would be enough to secure another win for Evans’ men, pushing them up to 29 points and ten points clear of the relegation zone.

And the Greens boss was delighted when speaking to the club’s media after the game, particularly given numerous pre-game challenges his team faced.

He said: “Things were difficult as soon as we got here with us losing a player injured in the warm up, a little bit of an illness within the management team and the pitch being really bobbly.

"So it felt like everything was against us but to keep going, rejig and for the lads to help each other and fight through was superb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’ve been involved in a lot of football games that have been a lot prettier than that. It was horrible, but we got the result and that’s what matters.

"We had a big away following too and that was a big help when times got tough and we could hear them and they were the 12th man. The news they were making was superb and again it’s reward for all of those who have kept coming when things were tough.”

Sleaford now prepare for a Lincolnshire derby this weekend when they welcome Skegness Town to Eslaforde Park, with their visitors on a run of six games unbeaten and five of those being draws and including the likes of former Sleaford men Tom Ward and brother Charlie among their ranks.

Evans added: “There are a lot of familliar faces there so it’ll add something different to the game.”

Related topics:SleafordShirebrookNottinghamshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice