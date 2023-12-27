Second half goals from Jimmy Knowles and Jordan Richards secured victory for Boston United in their Boxing Day trip to King’s Lynn Town.

Boston United players celebrate a goal

After a tight first half at the Walks Stadium, the visitors took full advantage with two goals inside two minutes after the break.

Ben Stephens reduced the arrears with three minutes to play and United were forced to withstand 12 additional minutes, awarded mainly after alleged homophobic abuse had emanated from the home section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims were unchanged for the trip to Norfolk, although Jai Rowe and Kelsey Mooney were included on the bench after suspension and injury respectively.

Rowe was soon into the action - replacing Zak Mills, who reported tightness in his hamstring.

Stephens had already chipped wide by this point, with visiting keeper Aaron Chapman called upon to deny both Stephens and Gabriel Rogers. United were restricted to three Jacob Hazel pot-shots from distance during the first period.

United took a 51st minute lead when KNOWLES crashed the ball home at the back post after Sam Smart and Hazel had worked a long Brad Nicholson throw-in into his path.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two minutes later, Deji Sotona burst down the left before playing the ball infield for RICHARDS to crash home a 25-yard stunner against his old club.

Play was twice halted by referee Oliver Mackey in the second half and Lynn made a game of it three minutes from time when STEPHENS tapped home Jordan Ponticelli's cross from the right.

Chapman subsequently excelled to deny Bartosz Cybulski - but United saw out a dozen nervy minutes of added time to record their first-ever win over King's Lynn in their 'Town' guise.

King's Lynn (3-4-1-2): Paul Jones; Adam Crowther, Josh Coulson, Kyle Callan-McFadden; Kian Ronan, George Morrison, Tommy Hughes (Cameron Hargreaves 74), Gabriel Rogers (Aaron Powell 86); Ben Stephens; Bartosz Cybulski, Jordan Ponticelli. Subs (not used): Jack Smith, Cameron Forde-Brown, Tommy Dixon-Hodge (gk).

Advertisement

Advertisement