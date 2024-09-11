Two quick goals see Boston United sunk by Hartlepool United
Two goals inside a seven-minute second half spell swung Tuesday's National League fixture decisively in Hartlepool United's favour.
The Pilgrims had been good value for the fourth minute lead afforded to them by Jacob Hazel, but the match was turned upside down after the break.
Substitute Anthony Mancini levelled on 54 minutes and former United loanee Mani Dieseruvwe won it for Pools in the 61st minute.
The defeat leaves Boston 19th in the National League table ahead of this weekend’s home game with Aldershot Town.
