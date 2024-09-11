Mani Dieseruvwe goes close in the first half for the visitors at Boston United. Picture by FRANK REID

Two goals inside a seven-minute second half spell swung Tuesday's National League fixture decisively in Hartlepool United's favour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims had been good value for the fourth minute lead afforded to them by Jacob Hazel, but the match was turned upside down after the break.

Substitute Anthony Mancini levelled on 54 minutes and former United loanee Mani Dieseruvwe won it for Pools in the 61st minute.

The defeat leaves Boston 19th in the National League table ahead of this weekend’s home game with Aldershot Town.