Two through in the county cup, derby draw and Wongers shock second-place side - Lincs League round-up

Horncastle Town pulled off a shock result. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Two all-Lincs League ties were played in the cup Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Leaders Grantham Town Academy edged past Lincoln United Development 1-0, Freddie McGrady’s second-half goal the difference.

Brigg Town CIC are still looking for their first league win, but the Zebras’ second string pipped visitors Skegness Town Reserves 2-1.

Wyberton’s visit to Crowle Town Colts will be re-arranged after heavy rainfall caused the game to be postponed.

Horncastle Town turned the Lincs League on its head as they held second-place Appleby Frodingham to a 1-1 draw.

Liam Cotton was on target for the home side, who are 14th in the standings.

Daniel Simpson netted a brace as Immingham Town left Keelby UInited with a 4-1 victory.

Harry Burke and Samuel Sarbutt also got on the scoresheet.

Eighth-placed Nunsthorpe Tavern closed the gap on sixth-place Lincoln Moorlands Railway to two points following a 3-2 win on the road.

John Waugh netted twice for the Tavern while David Deane also found the net.

Sleaford Town Rangers and Grimsby Borough both had a man dismissed as Grimsby left Eslaforde Park with a 3-1 win.

Derby day ended all square as Tetney Rovers and Louth Town drew 3-3.

Harry Jacklin (two) and Matthew Kingston scored for Rovers while Frazer Chapman (two) and Alex Carter ensured the White Wolves left Fulstow Playing Field with a point.

Barton Town Reserves’ contest against Nettleham was postponed and will have to be re-arranged.