Horncastle FC’s Under 14s girls team is aiming to play in the Europa Cup 2022 in Paris, which attracts budding young footballers from across the continent, and is scheduled to take place at Paris St Germain’s stadium, Parc des Princes, from May 20 to 23.

After embarking on a fundraising campaign, which has seen the girls take part in litterpicks, bingo nights and raffles, they’ve succeeded in raising £6,000 in order to attend the tournament.

To make sure the girls look their best while representing their town, manager Jamie Town said that the girls were hoping for some funding from the town council to pay for matching team tracksuits.

At Horncastle Town Council’s full council meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to donate £500 to the team’s cause, and East Lindsey District Council’s members, who were also in attendance, also agreed to contribute to the appeal.

Chairman Mayor Fiona Martin said: “This is an excellent thing to be promoting in the town.”

Jamie said that the team was delighted with the town council’s pledge, and that the girls would be so proud to know the council is behind them:

“We’re delighted with the town council’s decision,” he said, “We have met our aim to raise what we need towards travel and entry fees, so now our additional funds will go towards making sure the girls look smart.”