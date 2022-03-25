UCL PREMIER NORTH: Away days for Skegness Town and Boston Town, Sleaford Town set for Newark derby

Tomorrow's matches

By Duncan Browne
Friday, 25th March 2022, 9:06 am

Sleaford Town and Skegness Town are looking to build on victories in the United Counties League Premier Division North tomorrow.

Boston Town are eyeing another three points following their 2-2 draw with Eastwood CFC last weekend.

The Poachers face their final league game of the campaign outside of Lincolnshire as they travel to fourth-place Loughborough Students.

Sleaford boss Tom Ward. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston are eighth but two points behind fifth-placed Heather St John's.

Skegness, in sixth, are just a point behind Heather.

They're keen to build on their 2-0 weekend win over Selston as they are away at Leicester Nirvana.

Sleaford, who beat Selston 2-1 on Wednesday evening, host 14th-place Newark.

All matches kick off at 3pm.

