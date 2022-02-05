UCL PREMIER NORTH: Away victory for Sleaford Town, defeats for Skegness Town and Boston Town

Jacob Fenton. Photo: Craig Harrison

Sleaford Town left Signright Park with a 1-0 victory against Melton Town in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Jacob Fenton got the Greens off to a fanstastic start with just seven minutes on the clock, controlling the ball inthe box before finding the net with his finish.

And the visitors held onto that lead, keeper Garry Doran securing his clean sheet with vital saves.

Skegness Town lost 2-0 at highflying Anstey Nomads.

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute, Corey Armeni netting direct from a corner.

Defender Jason Field - who went between the sticks in the reverse fixture following an injury to keeper James Lambley - donned the gloves again as Jake Askew found himself sin binned just before the break.

Field kept a shut out in his stint before Armeni put Nomads 2-0 from a free kick on the edge of the Lilywhites' box.

Boston Town were beaten 4-0 by visitors Heanor Town.