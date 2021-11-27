UCL PREMIER NORTH: Away wins for Boston Town and Skegness Town, but Sleaford Town can't upset leaders

Fraser Bayliss.

Boston Town and Skegness Town secured away wins in the UCL Premier North, but Sleaford Town couldn't cause an upset at league leaders Long Eaton United.

Gary Edgley's Boston thrashed Newark 5-2.

The Poachers stormed into a 4-0 lead at the interval.

Harry Limb's brace put the visitors ahead before Fraser Bayliss added a third with Beeson scoring his second of the half seconds before the interval.

Bayliss added a fifth 10 minutes into the second half before ex-Boston Unbited midfielder Kyle Dixon pulled one back for the hosts and Shaun Harrod further reducing the arrears.

Skegness picked up three points against fellow mid-tablers Melton Town.

Lennon Stead put the Lilywhites 1-0 up at Melton Sports Village with just eight minutes on the clock, his first goal for the club following good work from Jamie Potts.

And Nathan Collins' side held on as Melton suffered their second successive 1-0 home defeat.

Butr Sleaford will drive home empty handed.

The Greens couldn't cause an upset away at leaders Long Eaton.

Romaine Graham's drive gave the league leaders a 1-0 advantage at the interval.

That lead was doubled on the hour mark as Mitchell Robinson headed the hosts' second home.

Alex Marshall made it three before an instant reply from Jacob Fenton gave the Greens hope.