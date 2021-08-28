UCL PREMIER NORTH: Back-to-back wins for Skegness Town, heavy defeats for Boston Town and Sleaford Town

A second win of the week for Skegness Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town made it two wins in three days in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

A 75th-minute own goal settled the contest as the Lilywhites beat Heanor Town 1-0 at the Vertigo Stadium this afternoon, following on from Wednesday's 5-2 win at Sleaford.

Early leaders Boston Town were beaten 4-0 at the DWB Stadium by visitors Gresley Rovers.

Lucas Powell, Danny Munday, Lucas Harrison and Riley Crawley found the net for the visitors.

Sleaford Town also suffered a heavy defeat.