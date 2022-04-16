UCL PREMIER NORTH: Bayliss rescues a point for Boston Town, defeats for Skegness Town and Sleaford Town

Josh Morrall.

Skegness Town remain fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North, despite their 4-2 home defeat to Gresley Rovers.

Steve Hart scored a hat-trick and Shay Brennan was also on target for second-placed Rovers, who will visit leaders Long Eaton United on Monday level on points in the crunch championship decider.

Josh Morrall found the net for Skegness and Gary King added an 89th-minute penalty as the Lilywhites remain two points clear of Heather St John's after their defeat at home to Long Eaton.

Basement side Holbeach United almost secured their first league win of the season at the 33rd attempt as they hosted Boston Town.

The Tigers took the lead midway through the first half as Loui Catt lobbed Ross Woolley with a 30-yard effort, but Fraser Bayliss rescued a point for the Poachers.

Sleaford Town went down 2-1 at Quorn.

Substitute AJ Cook, who replaced the injured Joe Smith, gave the Greens an 18th-minute lead.