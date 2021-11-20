Lee Beeson netted a brace for Boston Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

There were big wins for Boston Town and Sleaford Town in the United Counties League Premier Division North this afternoon.

Sleaford bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Heanor last weekend by thrashing Holbeach United 4-0.

Charlie Ward opened the scoring early on before the skipper doubled the advantage before the interval.

Harry Millard headed home a third before Mitch Griffiths had the final say against his former club.

The Greens have moved up to 13th in the table.

Lee Beeson scored twice and saw a penalty saved as the Poachers won 3-1 at Pinchbeck United.

Boston were awarded a spotkick for Ben Robson's handball on the goalline, denying Luke White and seeing the Knights player red carded.

Beeson's effort was saved but he made amends by firing the visitors ahead at the Sire Halley Stewart Playing Field.

Jackl Fixter pulled Pinchbeck level from the spot before Beeson's rocket restored the lead for Boston.

Abou Sylla's finish made it safe for Boston, who pulled level with fourth place Loughborough with a game in hand.