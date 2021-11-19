UCL PREMIER NORTH: Boston Town and Sleaford Town chasing victories in Lincolnshire derbies

Sleaford were beaten by Heanor on Saturday. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston Town will continue their pursuit of the top four whiel Sleaford Town are looking to bounce back.

The Poachers currently sit fifth in the UCL Premier North, three points behind fourth-place Loughborough Students - who they beat 2-1 on Saturday.

Gary Edgley's side face a Lincolnshire derby at Pinchbeck United on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Sleaford, meanwhile, will be keen to put Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Heanor - which ended a three-game winning run - behind them.

Tom Ward's side, currently 14th, also face a county derby as they entertain Holbeach United (KO 3pm).