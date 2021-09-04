UCL PREMIER NORTH: Boston Town hit six, Skegness Town come from behind for three points, heavy home defeat for Sleaford Town

Today's round up of action...

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:20 pm
Hat-trick hero Harry Limb. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Harry Limb grabbed a hat-trick as Boston Town thrashed Selston 6-1.

The hosts took a fifth-minute lead before Charlie Ward and Limb turned the game on its head moments later.

Limb added two more after the break with Luke White and Pat Kacirek also on target.

Skegness Town made it three straight wins as they left Quorn with a 2-1 victory.

The hosts took a second-half lead before Conor Marshall levelled and Jonny Lockie turned matchwinner in Leicestershire.

Sleaford Town, who saw manager Jamie Shaw leave the dug-out during the week to take on a directors' role, suffered a frustrating 4-0 home defeat to Eastwood Community.