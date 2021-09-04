UCL PREMIER NORTH: Boston Town hit six, Skegness Town come from behind for three points, heavy home defeat for Sleaford Town

Hat-trick hero Harry Limb. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Harry Limb grabbed a hat-trick as Boston Town thrashed Selston 6-1.

The hosts took a fifth-minute lead before Charlie Ward and Limb turned the game on its head moments later.

Limb added two more after the break with Luke White and Pat Kacirek also on target.

Skegness Town made it three straight wins as they left Quorn with a 2-1 victory.

The hosts took a second-half lead before Conor Marshall levelled and Jonny Lockie turned matchwinner in Leicestershire.