UCL PREMIER NORTH: Boston Town up to fourth, Sleaford Town go goal crazy, Skegness Town's winning streak ends

Ryan Rushen netted for Sleaford. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston Town moved up to fourth while Sleaford Town went goal crazy in the United Counties League premier Division North.

However, there was frustration for Skegness Town as their four game winning run ended.

Tom Mucklin scored the only goal of the game as the Poachers beat Selston 1-0 in a battle at the Mortgages For You Stadium, slotting home from close range on the half hour mark.

Selston, who rattled the Boston bar early on, were reduced to 10 men in the first half following Jack Cockram's challenge.

The hosts had chances to take the lead through Luke White and Harry Limb while Fraser Bayliss forced a good one on one save from Joe Fryatt late on.

The result moves Gary Edgley's side up to fourth.

The Greens sit 14th after a 5-1 victory at Eastwood.

The hosts took a second minute lead but from then on it was all Sleaford.

Joe Smith levelled five minutes later before Jacob Fenton converted a penalty following a foul on Harry Millard.

Ryan Rushen made it three as he reacted first following Charlie Ward's header rattling the woodwork.

And with just 18 minutes played it was 4-1, Smith bagging his second.

Debutant George Asplin, returning to the club from Lincoln United, had the final say just after 60 minutes.

It was a frustrating day for the Lilywhites who were beaten 3-1 at home by Quorn.

Josh Morrall scored Skegness' consolation in the dying seconds.