UCL PREMIER NORTH: Derby draw for Boston Town and Sleaford Town, nine-man Skegness Town beaten on road

Lee Beeson. Photo: Craig Harrison

Boston Town and Sleaford Town played out a 1-1 derby draw at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Monday.

Lee Beeson's fantastic angled volley put the Poachers ahead in the opening seconds before the Greens responded with a goal of equal quality.

Tom Ward's header back across goal was volleyed home by Danny Durkin in the ninth minute.

Despite chances for both sides, no further goals came.

Skegness Town suffered their first league defeat to Lincolnshire rivals this season as they went down 2-1 at battling Pinchbeck United.

After trailing 2-0 Luke Rayner pulled a goal back for the Lilywhites.

But in the dying stages of the game he and teammate Nick Jackson were both dismissed as the Knights moved out of the relegation zone.

The season is now over for Skegness, who sit seventh, and Boston in eighth.