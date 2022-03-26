UCL PREMIER NORTH: Derby joy for Sleaford Town, defeats for Skegness Town and Boston Town

Sleaford Town enjoyed derby day as they beat Newark 2-0.

Defender Ryan Flitton overlapped in the box to fire home a low drive and put the Greens 1-0 up in the 65th-minute of a hard-earned victory at Eslaforde Park, building on Wednesday's 2-1 success at Selston.

In a close contest the visitors threatened to level but were let down by poor finishing.

However, two stoppage-time goals secured three United Counties League Premier Division North points.

Ryan Rushen latched onto a poor clearance to fire into an unguarded net from 35 yards out before Joe Smith slotted home from close range after good work from Jacob Fenton.

Sleaford moved up to 11th, just six points off sixth-placed Skegness Town.

Nathan Collins' Lilywhites were beaten 2-0 at Leicester Nirvana.

Eddie Lee and Daniel Odunaiya netted for the hosts.

Boston Town remain eighth and just a point behind Skegness following a 2-1 defeat at fourth-place Loughborough Students.