UCL PREMIER NORTH: Fightbacks see Boston Town and Sleaford Town pick up vital points, Skegness Town beaten in game of three red cards

Sleaford's Joe Braithwaite looks to get past Melton Paul Anderson.

Boston Town came from 2-0 down to record a superb victory at highflying Heather St John's while Sleaford claimed a point against Melton Town with a last-gasp leveller.

However, Skegness Town were beaten at Gresley Rovers in a game where three red cards were shown.

Boston trailed 2-0 at St John's at half-time courtesy of a James Spruce brace, before a fantastic fightback saw them claim a 4-2 victory.

Harry Limb headed home before Luke White levelled, but it was Joe Smith who turned macthwinner with a double.

The result sees the Poachers sit sixth in the table, four points behind leaders Gresley with two games in hand.

Sleaford remain 16th but secured a vital point at home to Melton Town.

Ryan Rushen met a long Charlie Ward ball to head over onrushing keeper Billy Harrison.

But visitors Melton turned the game on its head following neat finishes from Zak Munton and Ryan Robbins.

However, Will Rawdon met Ryan Clarke's flick on to level in the 89th minute.

Skegness Town went down 2-0 at new leaders Gresley.

Jason Field was dismissed for handball before Gresley opened the scoring from the resultant penalty.

The hosts were also a man down following George Clarke's stamp on Elliot Broughton and had former Mansfield Town and Boston United man Louis Briscoe dismissed at the death for a high arm.

But a free kick from Steve Hart settled the contest.