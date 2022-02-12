UCL PREMIER NORTH: First-half blitz secures convincing win for Skegness Town, Boston Town suffer shock defeat

Gary King netted Skegness' third. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Three first-half finishes Saw Skegness Town leave Heather St John's with victory.

Conor Marshall tapped in at the back post with just two minutes gone before Elliot Broughton doubled the advantage on 16 minutes, netting directly from a corner.

Gary King made it three five minutes before the interval only for the hosts to pull one back seconds later through James Spruce.

However, with no goals in the second half, Nathan Collins' side remain sixth in the table.

Boston Town suffered a shock home defeat to Pinchbeck United.

The visitors secured a 2-0 win which gives the second-bottom Knights a lifeline.