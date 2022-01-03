UCL PREMIER NORTH: In-form strikers on target as Boston Town and Skegness Town play out draw, derby day defeat for Sleaford Town

This afternoon's results

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 6:00 pm
Harry Limb. Photo: Craig Harrison

Honours were even as Boston Town and Skegness Town played out a 1-1 draw at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Two in-form strikers left their mark on an evenly-matched contest.

Poachers forward Harry Limb netted his 20th of the season from the penalty spot with 27 minutes played after ex-Boston defender Jason Field fouled Luke White.

But the Lilywhites were level in the final minute of the first half as Jonny Lockie grabbed his 17th of the campaign with a fierce drive.

The result sees Boston stay in fourth with Skegness moving up to sixth.

Sleaford Town suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers.

Former Peterborough United and Coventry City goalkeeper-turned-attacker Luke Steele netted the only goal of the game in the ninth minute.

Tom Ward's Greens are were leapfrogged by their hosts, dropping a place to 12th.

