UCL PREMIER NORTH: In-form strikers on target as Boston Town and Skegness Town play out draw, derby day defeat for Sleaford Town

Honours were even as Boston Town and Skegness Town played out a 1-1 draw at the Mortgages For You Stadium.
Two in-form strikers left their mark on an evenly-matched contest.
Poachers forward Harry Limb netted his 20th of the season from the penalty spot with 27 minutes played after ex-Boston defender Jason Field fouled Luke White.
But the Lilywhites were level in the final minute of the first half as Jonny Lockie grabbed his 17th of the campaign with a fierce drive.
The result sees Boston stay in fourth with Skegness moving up to sixth.
Sleaford Town suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers.
Former Peterborough United and Coventry City goalkeeper-turned-attacker Luke Steele netted the only goal of the game in the ninth minute.
Tom Ward's Greens are were leapfrogged by their hosts, dropping a place to 12th.