UCL PREMIER NORTH: Last-minute winner sees Skegness Town beat Sleaford Town, Boston Town beaten at third-place Anstey Nomads

Jonny Lockie. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town grabbed a last-gasp winner over Sleaford Town.

After suffering late heartbreak in recent weeks, Nathan Collins' side secured the three points against their Lincolnshire rivals when Jonny Lockie grabbed the winner in the 90th minute of today's derby at the Vertigo Stadium, capitalising on a defensive error.

Charlie Ward had put the Greens level three minutes into the second half before George Hobbins headed home a leveller with 13 to go.

But just as the game looked to be heading for a draw Lockie had the final say.

Boston Town dropped to fifth in the table, a place above Skegness, after a 3-0 defeat at in-form Anstey Nomads.