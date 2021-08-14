UCL PREMIER NORTH: Limb penalty secures three points for Boston Town, defeats for Skegness Town and Sleaford Town

Harry Limb. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Harry Limb's spotkick secured a 4-3 win at Leicester Nirvana for Boston Town - as the Poachers made it two wins from two in the United Counties League Premier North.

In a ding-dong battle, Gary Edgley's side led 3-1 at the interval courtesy of finishes from Luke White (two) and Limb.

The hosts drew level after the re-start, only for Limb to have the final say following a foul on the evergreen Lori Borbely.

Skegness Town suffered their first defeat of the season as Long Eaton United left the Vertigo with a 3-0 success.