UCL PREMIER NORTH: Lockie secures point for Skegness Town, Boston Town beaten at leaders

Jonny Lockie. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town maintained fifth spot in the United Counties League Premier Division North following a 2-2 home draw with Heather St John's.

However, Boston Town dropped to seventh, leapfrogged by Melton Town who they host next weekend, following a 5-0 defeat at leaders Long Eaton.

Skegness took the lead in the third minute at the Vertigo Stadium as a missed header allowed Jordan Smith in to round the keeper and slot home.

But goals from Joe O'Neil and James Spruce saw Heather lead 2-1 at the interval.

Jonny Lockie pulled the hosts level after good work from Luke Rayner in the second half as the Lilywhites picked up a point.

Boston Town couldn't end Long Eaton's unbeaten start to the season at Grange Lane, going down 5-0.

Alex Marshall and Mitchell Robinson put the table toppers 2-0 ahead at the interval.

Marshall netted again after the break to make it three before Ben Hutchinson bagged a brace in the final eight minutes.