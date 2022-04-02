UCL PREMIER NORTH: Potts nets last-gasp winner for Skegness Town, late heartbreak for Boston Town

Jordan Potts netted a last-gasp winner as Skegness Town left Eastwood CFC with three points after edging a seven-goal thriller.

Victory also moved the Lilywhites to within a point of fifth-place Heather St John's in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

Jonny Lockie put the visitors 1-0 up with five minutes played as he picked up a stray back pass, the lead doubled in the 10th minute as Jordan Smith bent home from 20 yards.

Ben Davison. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Seconds later and the Red Badgers pulled themselves back into the game through Ayleal Dill, Kamani Wilson making it 2-2 with 25 minutes gone in an exciting start.

Nathan Collins' side retook the lead two minutes before the break as Ben Davison headed home.

Jacob Sturgess scored Eastwood's third five minutes into the second half and, just as the sides looked set to settle for a point, Potts had the final say with a matchwinning curler.

Boston Town remain eighth following a 3-2 defat at home to Leicester Nirvana.

Fraser Bayliss and Richard Ford scored for the hosts but the visitors won the points at the death.