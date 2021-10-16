UCL PREMIER NORTH: Seven unbeaten for 10-man Boston Town but Sleaford Town and Skegness Town edged out

Lee Beeson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches following a hard-fought draw with Long Eaton.

Joe Smith put the Poachers ahead before the hosts had Lee Beeson dismissed for what appeared to be dissent.

Long Eaton secured a point as Jamie Walker levelled for the visitors at the DWB Stadium.

Skegness Town were edged out 3-2 by Leicester Nirvana.

Jonny Lockie and Danny Brooks netted for Nathan Collins' side at the Vertigo Stadium.Sleaford Town lost at leaders Gresley, despite a battling performance.