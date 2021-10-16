UCL PREMIER NORTH: Seven unbeaten for 10-man Boston Town but Sleaford Town and Skegness Town edged out

Boston Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches following a hard-fought draw with Long Eaton.
Joe Smith put the Poachers ahead before the hosts had Lee Beeson dismissed for what appeared to be dissent.
Long Eaton secured a point as Jamie Walker levelled for the visitors at the DWB Stadium.
Skegness Town were edged out 3-2 by Leicester Nirvana.
Jonny Lockie and Danny Brooks netted for Nathan Collins' side at the Vertigo Stadium.Sleaford Town lost at leaders Gresley, despite a battling performance.
Tom Ward's side were beaten 2-0 in a game of fine margins where they b just couldn't convert chances into goals.