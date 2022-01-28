UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town and Sleaford Town prepare for derby, Boston Town look to build on Newark win

There have been changes to both sides since Skegness beat Sleaford in August. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town head to Anstey Nomads on Saturday looking to close the gap on their third-place hosts.

Gary Edgley’s Poachers ended their seven-week wait for a win by beating Newark 2-1 at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday to maintain fourth spot in the UCL Premier North.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nomads - who are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions - hold a five-point advantage over Town.

Kick off at the Callingtons Community Complex will be at 3pm.

Skegness Town and Sleaford Town will compete in another Lincolnshire derby on Saturday as the Greens visit the Vertigo Stadium.

Nathan Collins’ side will be eager to bounce back from Saturday’s heartbreaking late defeat at Loughborough Students while Tom Ward's charges are keen to build on their 1-0 win over eighth-place Leicester Nirvana.