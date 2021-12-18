UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town hit five, Durkin nets on Sleaford Town debut, Aaron Eyett returns to Boston Town

Conor Marshall. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town hit five as they collected three points at Holbeach United while Sleaford Town exacting revenge at Heanor with Danny Durkin netting on his debut.

Jonny Lockie and Conor Marshall gave the Lilywhites a 2-0 lead within 12 minutes at Carter's Park this afternoon against the UCL Premier Division North strugglers.

Lockie added his second and Jordan Smith also found the net as Nathan Collins' side led 4-0 at the break.

Kyle Watkins. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Smith doubled his tally direct from a corner before the Tigers pulled one back via Jordan.

Skegness now sit eighth in the table.

Sleaford Town put memories of their 4-1 home defeat to Heanor behind them with a 3-1 victory on the road that moved them up to 12th.

After falling behind to the hosts, Durkin marked his debut with the leveller for the Greens.

Aaron Eyett.

Kyle Watkins headed his side ahead before the victory was completed from the spot by Jacob Fenton.

Bosdton Town's contest against Melton Town was postponed due to Covid.

However, the poachers this afternoon announced the return of midfielder Aaron Eyett.