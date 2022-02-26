UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town up to fifth after derby win, Boston Town slip to sixth

Pharrell Waite.

Skegness Town moved up to fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North this afternoon following a 3-1 win over Deeping Rangers.

Jake Brown put the visitors ahead in the fifth-minute at the Vertigo Arena.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that lead only lasted two minutes, the Lilywhites netting three times in 14 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Jonny lockie met Ben Davison's pass to level, before a brace from Jordan Smith.

Smith netted in the 12th and 21st minutes, finishing off a scrappy ball and a brilliant volley.

As Skegness moved to fifth, Boston Town dropped to sixth following a 4-1 defeat at Melton Town.