UCL PREMIER NORTH: Skegness Town up to fifth, with a little help from Boston Town, but Sleaford Town beaten on return

Skegness Town moved up to fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North following a last-gasp victory over Melton Town.

The Lilywhites hit the wood work three times in the first half and were adamant Jamie Potts' effort had crossed the line.

However, Potts had the final say at the death, pouncing after Bill Harrison spilled Jonny Lockie's effort.

Harry Limb. Photo: Craig Harrison

Skegness leapfrogged Heather St John's, who were beaten 2-1 at Boston Town.

Harry Limb netted a brace for the Poachers, one from the spot.

Player-manager Tom Ward was on target as Sleaford Town returned after two Covid cancellations.